March to Get Screened 5K Event for Colon Cancer

March 5, 2017

8-11AM

SeaWalk Pavilion

marchtogetscreened.com

March to Get Screened is an annual 5K walk/race to support colon cancer awareness. There is $15 registration for untimed runners/walkers and $25 registration fee for timed runners. The first 500 participants will receive a 2017 MTGS T-shirt and race bag, all participants will receive a medal. The walk/run will be held on the beach beginning at the Seawalk Pavilion and ending at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. Prizes will be awarded to the top runners, an awards ceremony to be held at Lynch’s Irish Pub with live music by Darren Corlew and a drink ticket. For additional questions please call 904-265-6416. Register at marchtogetscreened.com before the race or the day of the race at 8am – 9am race starts.

Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. A colonoscopy can prevent colon cancer by removing and detecting pre-cancerous polyps. Join us on Sunday, March 5th for the 8th Annual March to Get Screened where all proceeds support the BGC Foundation for research and education for colon cancer.