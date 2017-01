MONSTER JAM 2017

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Sunday, February 19, 2017

EverBank Field

Time: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

1 Everbank Field Dr.

Jacksonville 32202

MONSTER JAM® makes its return to the Jacksonville area when the annual motor sports spectacle drives into EverBank Field. Monster Jam is one of Jacksonville’s most popular and largest single day stadium events, attracting capacity crowds of over 65,000 fans.

Featuring: Monster Energy driven by Damon Bradshaw, Max-D driven by Neil Elliott, Scooby-Doo driven by Brianna Mahon, El Toro Loco driven by Becky McDonough, Soldier Fortune Black Ops driven by Tony Ochs, Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer, Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer, Razin Kane driven by Buddy Tompkins, Ice Cream Man driven by Roy Pridgeon, Bounty Hunter driven by Jim Creten, Scarlet Bandit driven by Dawn Creten, Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson, Trucks/drivers subject to change.

Pit Party 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm. Allows fans to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close!

Tickets start at $15 and are available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealers Box Office located at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, all Ticketmaster Retail Outlets, online at www.Ticketmaster.com or Charge By Phone at (800) 745-3000. Tickets available at EverBank Field show day only.