St. Johns River Taxi Upcoming Events

St. Johns River Taxi will host a Valentine's Day Sunset Cruise on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The cruise will depart from Friendship Park (1015 Museum Circle) at 5:30 p.m. and return by 6:45 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music by Stephen Quinn. While no food or drink is sold on board, guests are welcome to bring food and beverage of their choice. Tickets are $20/person and are available for purchase online at www.rivertaxiandtours.com.

Other RIVER CRUISE Updates:

Regular Sunset Cruises featuring local musicians, as well as service to/from the Riverside Arts Market will resume in March.

Boat trips to the Jacksonville Zoo are offered every Saturday on our 100-passenger boat. We depart at 10:30 am and return by 3:30 pm – narration is provided. Ticket price ($40 for adults and $30 for youth 12 and under) includes Zoo admission for the day. History Cruises are also offered on Saturdays in conjunction with the Museum of Science and History. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth 3-12. Ticket purchase and additional info is at www.rivertaxiandtours.com

Dolphin Tours at the Jacksonville Zoo – Narrated dolphin tours are offered every Saturday at noon , 1 pm and 2 pm from the Zoo dock! Tickets must be purchased at the Zoo.

Cruise & Save Program is coming soon! Be sure to check out our DESTINATIONS page that highlights restaurants and venues close to each River Taxi stop. Lots of things to do and see.