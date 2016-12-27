http://shopsweetrepeats.com

(904) 730-7782

1560 University Boulevard West, Jacksonville, FL 32217

Since 1987, when Sweet Repeats opened for business as the first designer consignment store in Jacksonville, it has marked itself as a trailblazer in Jacksonville’s retail fashion community, by making upscale fashion affordable. In 2014, Sweet Repeats entered the e-commerce world with their luxury consignment online store. Whether looking to consign designer clothes or trying to find a great deal, Sweet Repeats merchandise is held to high standards.