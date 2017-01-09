The DONNA Marathon To Finish Breast Cancer

DONNA MARATHON

DONNA HALF MARATHON PRESENTED BY MCDONALD’S

Sunday, February 12, 2017

7:30 a.m.

Start: THE PLAYERS Championship Parking Venue, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Finish: Mayo Clinic

Finish breast cancer when you run DONNA, the fastest, most scenic, and well supported marathon events in Florida. The Full and Half Marathon events will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Celgene Start Line near THE PLAYERS Parking Lot off ATP Tour Boulevard in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Runners will begin along historic coastal A1A, and meander through the unique beach communities of Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach. Panoramic views of the intracoastal waterway and tidal marshland welcome runners to finish the race, and breast cancer, at Mayo Clinic.

The course will be open for 7 hours, allowing for a 16-minute per mile marathon or 32-minute per mile half-marathon pace. The course is beginner friendly and one of the few marathons in the country with Galloway Pace Groups powered by Momentum.

The marathon event is a Boston Qualifier. The marathon USATF certification number is FL12084EBM and the half-marathon USATF certification number is FL12083EBM. 26.2 with DONNA has ranked one of the fastest in the state of Florida, and has consistently ranked in the top 10 fastest marathon times by Floridians since the inaugural year in 2008 as reported by USATF. But who’s counting?