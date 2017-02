The Gate River Run

March 11, 2017

8:30AM

Metropolitan Park

1stplacesports.com/grr_index.html

The GATE River Run is the largest 15K race in the United States and will once again serve as the USA 15K Championship with America’s top Olympic athletes competing for $85,000 in prize money. Last year over 24,000 runners and walkers participated in one of our featured events including the 15K, The Florida Times-Union 5K for Charity, the Junior River Run, and the Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Mile.