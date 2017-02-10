Tickets still available to the annual Bag Lady Luncheon

BAG LADY LUNCHEON

Date: Wednesday, February 22nd

Time: 11am – 2pm

Location: Sawgrass Country Club

Grab your girlfriends and join us for the most popular luncheon at the beach – the Annual Bag Lady Luncheon! Enjoy a delicious luncheon and access to an unbelievable silent auction featuring over 100 beautiful handbags. This event sells out every year, so make your reservations today!

The 2017 Bag Lady Luncheon is the biggest fundraiser for the Friends with an expected crowd of over 200 guests. Tickets will be $45 per peson and will include a delicious luncheon, and access to an unbelievable silent auction featuting over 100 handbags donated by individuals and retailers.

Introduced by the Friends in 2013 and has grown to become their most fundraiser raising nearly $60,000 since its inception for The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. “The Friends” has over 150 members who mission is to support and enhance the Cultural Center’s art education, exhibitions, outreach programs, fundraising projects and to expand community awareness of the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.