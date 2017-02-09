THE MOST INTERESTING PERSON I’VE INTERVIEWED THIS MONTH

By: Melissa Ross

He leads an agency with a total of 370 law enforcement and corrections officers as well as 175 civilian personnel.

New Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is also the first African-American sheriff in the county, and one of the first in the state.

(Former Duval County Sheriff Nat Glover became the state’s first black sheriff since Reconstruction a couple of decades ago.)

As he begins his new post, Daniels has assembled his command staff and says he’s organizing community walks to get more Clay Countians in regular contact with their police force.

“I’m excited about what we’re planning,” he told First Coast Connect.

Daniels is a 31-year law enforcement veteran who recently retired as director of patrol and enforcement with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after climbing the ladder within the ranks there.

He’s bringing some familiar Jacksonville names with him as well. Daniels has hired former State Attorney Angela Corey as his general counsel. Corey lost re-election to new 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

And, Daniels says he’s open to considering body cameras for his police force.

