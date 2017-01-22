Anne Frank Exhibit FREE at MOSH

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering cool events and services offered locally for FREE.

I have heard nothing but great and wonderful accolades regarding the new exhibit at the Museum of Science and History (MOSH) titled Anne Frank – a History for Today. The display transplants the viewer back to the 1940’s – a time which was known for the rise of Adolf Hitler, Anti-Semitism, and the Holocaust. The piece allows visitors to see the horrific era which Anne Frank and her family lived through in efforts to escape racist, evil, and inhumane persecution.

The piece allows visitors to see, feel, and experience the heartbreaking era which Anne Frank and her family lived through, the persecution for being of Jewish decent. It highlights this unforgettable time during the German depression told through the famous book, The Diary of Anne Frank – A two year period of time written by this young girl during one of the most unspeakable times in history.

I encourage everyone to go to MOSH and check out this powerful exhibit for yourself.

Entry to MOSH and the Anne Frank exhibit is FREE through February 12.

Address: 1025 Museum Circle, Jacksonville, FL, 32207