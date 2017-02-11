FREE Event – San Juan Animal Hospital Open House

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering cool events and services offered locally for FREE.

Exciting things are barking up a storm over at San Juan Animal Hospital. This month they will be hosting their annual 2017 Open House that is open and FREE to the public.

Come check out the full service veterinary hospital and clinic equipped with five veterinarians and staff that will take care of your pet as if they were their own. San Juan Animal Hospital prides themselves on serving the public and their pets with excellence . All team members are loyal, well-trained and highly experienced to ensure a path to complete wellness for your happy pets.

So, come on out to the hospital and enjoy a grand tour of the clinic, meet our helpful team of doctors and staff and enjoy a chance to win door prizes! There will be food, fun, drinks and loads of pet education to help keep you updated with the latest trends in the industry.

Also, there will be an ice cream truck that you and your family may indulge in for a sweet tasty treat!

Where?

San Juan Animal Hospital

4519 San Juan Ave.

Jacksonville, FL

32210

When?

Sunday February, 12

1p.m. to 3p.m.