FREE Kids Workshop at Home Depot

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering cool events and services offered locally for FREE.

The Home Depot is known for all things home improvement and they are a one-stop-shop for the handy do-it-yourself-er.

Lets face it, it’s all about the children. Did you know that Home Depot provides FREE workshops just for kids? On the first Saturday of every month they host a seminar and the friendly staff will walk you and your child through completing one of their cool, fun, and educational classes.

This Saturday, the Home Depot will be guiding the little ones through building a hands-on, Valentines Day themed photo box! This is a precious keepsake for your child to keep their very own collection of pictures in. These kind of opportunities are the times that your children will remember, spending quality time with their family, developing a new skill set, and learning how to work with others.

If you would like to participate you can register here.

All children will receive a FREE Home Depot apron, participation pin, and a certificate of achievement, plus their hand made Valentine’s Day box!