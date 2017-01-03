FREE Entry to MOSH to Ring in the New Year!

If you are a Bank of America (BOA) customer, you are among those who are lucky enough to redeem FREE admission into the Museum of Science and History (MOSH). What a wonderful way to ring in the new year with a FREE entry into one of the most valued educational resources our city has to offer!

Simply show your valid Bank of America debit or credit card to the friendly staff at MOSH and you’re on your way to experiencing a rich source of science and history at the most visited museum in Jacksonville.

Thanks to BoA, this is a tremendous opportunity to experience one of the best learning environments – FREE of charge! So come on out this weekend and enjoy exhibits like Body Worlds Rx, Atlantic Tails, Space Science Gallery, and the Anne Frank showpiece.

When can I get FREE admission to MOSH?

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Sunday, January 8, 2017

What are the business hours for MOSH?

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Come and be prepared to learn more about our mesmerizing world and solar system!