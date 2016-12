http://www.christmastreeshops.com

8801 Southside Blvd Suite 7 Timberlin Plaza Jacksonville, FL 32256

904-423-4322

This grand opening might be just in time, for all of those last minute Christmas shoppers. It’s from December 15 through December 24th, 2016. This could be the perfect opportunity to take advantage of marked down prices. They have stylish decor for the home, summer essentials for the garden, and unique gifts for everyone’s holiday list.