www.deznik.com

(904) 406-1211

500 North Ocean Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

IT services group and support business, founded in 2015. They craft solutions that match one’s technology needs to their business expectations. They’re local, experienced, and can save business owner’s money, by catering to Startups, Micro, and Small Businesses with targeted service needs.

“Deznik LLC is a local Managed IT Services and Cloud Infrastructure business focused on full service managed IT services at a simple per user monthly cost. Our service strategy offers superior control of IT spending, maintains and monitors the reliability of business technology infrastructure, and provides you with a direct line of support for technical issues.”

-Matt Dezern