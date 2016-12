http://www.fourpointsjacksonvillebeach.com, 11 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250, 904-435-3535

This hotel is absolutely beautiful and elegant, with an amazing view. When friends and family are coming to Jacksonville on vacation, this is the place to stay. And, it’s pet-friendly. Although, parents and couples who want a romantic getaway can easily find relaxation and luxury, here.