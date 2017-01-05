Heekin Law

http://heekinlaw.com, Jacksonville: 4540 Southside Boulevard, Suite 202 32216, (904) 998-9733

Their attorneys offer a wide array of Real Estate, Business, and Estate Planning Services to ensure clients receive quality legal representation at an affordable price. Their office has been open since 2004 and is located off Southside Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida. They have six attorneys focused on Real Estate, Estate Planning and Business Planning Services as well as an extensive office support staff to provide expeditious and thorough service to every client they serve.