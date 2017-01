http://www.jaxpacc.com, 8705 Perimeter Park Blvd., Suite 8 Jacksonville FL 32216, (904) 296-7771

Their mission is to combine state-of-the-art Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology care with personalized service. Their main emphasis is on patient-centered care with timely access and communication. They offer diagnostic testing such as: electrocardiograms, transthoracic echocardiograms, fetal echocardiograms, exercise stress tests, Holter monitors, and event recorders.