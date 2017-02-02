Junior League of Jacksonville’s Little Black Dress Initiative to raise awareness of poverty in community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ( February 2, 2017 ) — The Junior League of Jacksonville announced that its members will be participating in the Little Black Dress Initiative during the week of February 6-10, 2017 .

The Little Black Dress Initiative is a social media driven, grassroots campaign that seeks to raise awareness of poverty. It was launched by the Junior League of London in 2014 with the goal to “Make Poverty Unfashionable.” Local Junior Leaguers wore the same black dress every day to work, parties, dinners and events to increase awareness and raise funds for poverty in the city. The dress represents the limited choices and limited resources of a person living in poverty. The campaign was so successful that the initiative has since spread to Junior Leagues worldwide.

The Junior League of Jacksonville is participating for the second year to highlight the effects of poverty in Jacksonville. One in four children in Duval county is living in poverty and the poverty rate in our community is rising. The Junior League of Jacksonville has multiple programs to address the challenges these children face everyday, including teaching kids to make healthy food choices, volunteering at a farm located in one of Jacksonville’s food deserts and lobbying our lawmakers. Currently, our community focus of providing access to affordable healthy foods and nutrition education to Jacksonville’s food insecure families through our Fresh Minds program directly impacts poverty in Jacksonville. The over 1,000 women of the Junior League of Jacksonville work tirelessly to build a better Jacksonville.

During the week-long campaign, members will wear the same black dress for five days to bring attention to the problem of poverty in our community. They will wear a pin that reads, “Ask Me About My Dress,” to spark conversation about spread awareness of the initiative. Support the Junior League of Jacksonville in making poverty unfashionable.

For more information or to donate, visit jljacksonville.org/LBDI2017 . Follow the campaign on social media with the hashtags #theLBDI and #JLJaxBuildIt.

About the Junior League of Jacksonville