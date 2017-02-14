Linens by the Sea Announced Winner of WeddingWire 2017 Couples’ Choice Award

On January 10, 2017 WeddingWire, one of the largest online wedding marketplaces, announced Linens by the Sea of Sarasota, FL as a winner of its highly-regarded Couples’ Choice Awards. The awards are given only to the top 5% of local wedding professionals based on their professional achievements from the previous year. With over 200,000 professionals and more than 20 categories in the WeddingWire network, Linens by the Sea is honored to be a part of the few select winners in the Event Rentals category. WeddingWire states that the award “honors the exemplary work you did in 2016 and the highly-regarded reputation you’ve established with your clients.” Linens by the Sea has over 25 ratings on WeddingWire, which has doubled in less than a year due to its rapid local growth and expansion into Jacksonville/Florida’s Historic Coast/ Northeast Florida region. The recent launch of its new e-commerce website has also attributed this, as it allows customers anywhere in the United States to rent their linens by shopping online and having them shipped directly to homes or businesses. “The Couples’ Choice Awards’ ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Linens by the Sea, who not only make a couple’s big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year’s winners on their achievements.” Tim Boyle, proprietor, and CEO of Linens by the Sea, has tripled the growth of the company since purchasing it in the year 2011. He is extremely honored to have received the award, saying “We are proud recipients and as we gain momentum in the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida areas, I anticipate future 5-star reviews and ratings due to our excellent service.” __________ Linens by the Sea, a subsidiary of US Tent Rental, Inc., is a company based in Sarasota, Florida and specializes in stylish linen rentals for all events. Linens by the Sea offers over 125,000 linen products in their warehouse. The over 500 fabric designs, styles and sizes can be examined in their swatch book or online. Linen by the Sea’s comprehensive website allows customers to easily complete their orders online, and the company’s solid reputation for personalized service ensures customer satisfaction.