http://pavlosjewelrydesign.com, 9822 Tapestry Park Circle, STE. 105 Jacksonville, FL 32246, (904) 641-2178

Making beautifully crafted artistic jewelry for over thirty five years. Their specialty is original jewelry design and creation. They bring the art of jewelry crafting from a tradition of over two thousand years of artistic works and techniques. This influences their contemporary designs, style, and vision. They can help find the perfect jewelry piece or design it for people and their loved ones.