Reel Keeper Realty

http://www.viewjaxhomes.com, 4540 Southside Blvd. Suite 504 Jacksonville, FL 32216, (904) 414-4000, info@ReelKeeper.com

Launched in 2012, they are leading the way, in giving back to the community. They have had over $40 Million in closed real estate transactions, bringing clients the best experience, knowledge, know-how, dependability, and first-class service. With their unique one-on-one approach, not only do they present the expertise needed to navigate through today’s complex Real Estate Marketplace with unmatched results, but they also provide the opportunity to support a community organization of the client’s choice.