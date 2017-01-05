State Farm Insurance

http://www.margieharnerinsurance.com, 4540 Southside Blvd. Suite 1102 Jacksonville, FL 32216, (904) 296-2500

Their mission is to protect customers from everyday risk, recover from the unexpected and help them realize their dreams. The Southside team and Margie Harner pledge to provide an environment of mutual respect and open communication. They will review the insurance and financial service products, to help meet the individual’s needs, and they continually improve their knowledge and level of customer service provided.