The inaugural MOO-VE IT 5K has been rescheduled to March 4

The Cowford Chophouse Announces Inaugural MOO-VE IT 5K

Race to benefit the North Florida School of Special Education will be held March 4, 2017

The Cowford Chophouse, an upscale steakhouse currently under construction in Downtown Jacksonville, will host the inaugural MOO-VE IT 5K on March 4, 2017. Runners can register at 1stplacesports.com/mooveit.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the North Florida School of Special Education. The school’s mission is to improve the lives of students with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities through the achievement of academic, vocational and social skills. Funds will support the school’s physical education department and running team.

The race will begin and end at the Cowford Chophouse (101 East Bay Street), and the course will take runners down Bay Street to EverBank Field and back. Jacques Klempf, owner of the Cowford Chophouse, sees the race as a celebration of Downtown development.

“Downtown has grown tremendously since we first started work at the Cowford Chophouse site in May 2015; it’s one thing to see that progress from a car, but a totally different experience to see it firsthand on foot,” said Klempf. “We look forward to welcoming our supporters in the running community to the Cowford Chophouse for a morning of fitness and fun with our friends at the North Florida School of Special Education.”

The North Florida School of Special Education’s running team and many staff members will participate in the MOO-VE IT 5K. Runners will have the opportunity to run the 5K with a NFSSE student; participants can note their interest in being matched with a student runner on the online registration form.

“North Florida School of Special Education is grateful to Jacques Klempf, the Cowford Chophouse and the team at Forking Amazing Restaurants for selecting us as their charity partner for the inaugural MOO-VE IT 5K. We are thrilled to have students from our running team participate with runners from around the city. We appreciate the Cowford Chophouse’s generous support of our programs,” said Melanie Jensen, Director of Development for NFSSE.

Registration fees are $25 for the 5K and $15 for the one-mile fun run. The 5K registration price will increase to $30 February 26-March 3, and $35 the day of the race. All participants will receive a T-shirt, medal, race bag with specialty items and admission to a post-race block party with complimentary food and beer.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more, email Nicole White, Cowford Chophouse Project Assistant, at nwhite@cowfordchophouse.com.

###





About Forking Amazing Restaurants:

Forking Amazing Restaurants is an independent restaurant group based in Jacksonville, Florida, which comprises Ovinté, Bistro Aix, Il Desco and the Cowford Chophouse (current ly under construction). To learn more about the FAR group, visit forkingamazingrestaurants.com .

About the North Florida School of Special Education:

The North Florida School of Special Education (NFSSE), founded in 1992, serves children and young adults (ages 6-22) with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities. Students at NFSSE have a variety of disabilities, including Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and Traumatic Brain Injury. Programs are specifically designed for the special learner and include academics, music, art, horticulture studies, vocational training, job coaching, physical education and a wide variety of extracurricular activities. To learn more about NFSSE, visit northfloridaschool.org.