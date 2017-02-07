Dr. April Murdaugh

The Economic Empowerment Center

EconomicPowerNow.org

Dr. Murdaugh is The Center’s Founder and Executive Director. She struggled with financial problems most of her adult life. She experienced foreclosure, repossessions, poor credit scores and homelessness.

The Center was established to provide basic financial programs to high school and college age youth who may not have had the financial education necessary to make responsible decisions.

She hosted The Economic Power Hour, a radio show on Jacksonville’s AM 1360 focused on financial topics for adults.

Dr. Murdaugh is currently a Logistics professor, author of the blog “Broke-i$m” and a single mom of three wonderful children.

“I am no stranger to poor financial behavior,” said Dr. Murdaugh. “Growing up in an inner city, financial education programs were not taught in the schools nor communities. Studies show that lack of financial literacy results in poor financial behaviors. The Center was established to provide a solution to that problem. The Center’s Money Management 101 for High School students and Young Adults, Money Camp, and the upcoming Financial Reality Fair, provide participants the education programs to combat the financial literacy problem.”