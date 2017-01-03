Publix shoppers support Special Olympics Florida December 31 through January 21

Be a fan of Special Olympics when you clip your favorite Proctor & Gamble coupons and shop at Publix now through January 21.

Publix, Procter & Gamble, and Special Olympics have partnered together for 37 years to help people with intellectual disabilities achieve their dreams. The funds raised cover over 30% of the Special Olympics Duval County annual budget!

While you’re at Publix from December 31 through January 21, show you’re a fan of Special Olympics by purchasing your very own paper torch at the check-out register. The torches include $10.50 in coupons on select P&G products. So purchase a torch and you’ll find out how rewarding it is to be a fan of Special Olympics and your local athletes!

While you shop at your neighborhood Publix, purchase your favorite P&G products like Charmin, Olay, and Downey and many other well-known brands. For every coupon redeemed, you will be supporting Special Olympics. Purchase $25 of participating P&G Beauty Brand Products and you will receive a P&G Beauty Bag by mail.

Shoppers can also meet local athletes who will be on-site at Publix Super Market stores throughout the county. Contact Jessica Ray at 904.307.4221 for exact dates and locations.