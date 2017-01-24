Volunteers in Medicine’s 2017 Women with Heart

Feb. 8

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Florida Blue Conference Center

“Women with Heart” honors Northeast Florida’s most philanthropic women for their dedication and commitment to our community.

12 “Women with Heart” – philanthropic and influential women – have been selected as honorees by Volunteers in Medicine’s board of directors, key community partners and stakeholders for their contributions and positive impact they have made in our community. The recognition of the 12 “Women with Heart” honorees and the unveiling of the “Heart of Jacksonville” will be at a signature kick-off event luncheon that will be held on Wednesday, February 8. The “Heart of Jacksonville” necklace will be worn by a different honoree each month, and is custom-designed by Beard’s Jewelry founder, John Lupo, and his talented team of designers to generate awareness and support for Volunteers in Medicine.

The women are not only “storytellers” and supporters of Volunteers in Medicine’s mission, but are also a symbol of charity, compassion and philanthropy in our community. The awareness achieved as a result of each of these women’s advocacy and support will culminate with an exclusive invitation-only event recognizing and thanking these honorees and introducing the following year’s 12 “Women of Heart.”

“Women with Heart” and “The Heart of Jacksonville” necklace will generate greater awareness to the healthcare needs in our community and insure that the vulnerable, working and uninsured families and individuals stay healthy, employed, out of hospital emergency rooms and on the path to a brighter future.

Volunteers in Medicine

Volunteers in Medicine is a 501c3 not for profit organization that has been providing free outpatient primary and specialty medical services to Northeast Jacksonville’s working, low-income and uninsured individuals and families to keep them healthy, employed and out of our hospital emergency rooms since 2003.