Fueling Before Race Day

Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

While runners work on their nutrition throughout their training cycles, the night before race day is of particular importance. Carb-loading is great, but there are plenty of ways to fuel in the hours leading up to the big event.

Moxie’s Kitchen

4972 Big Island Drive, Jacksonville, FL – (904) 998-9744

Sink back into a cozy banquette and fuel with some modern twists on Southern comfort foods. Lean proteins like Scottish Salmon and Roasted Chicken Breast with choices of sides are perfect for an upcoming race. Even the Chicken and Waffles is light enough for the night before a big run.

Kickbacks Gastropub

910/914 King Street, Jacksonville, FL – (904) 388-9551

With a vintage vibe, Kickbacks offers a build-your-own pasta, for the runner who must have that spaghetti dinner, focaccia pizzas, and plenty of lean proteins to build energy for the miles to come. Round out the meal with a craft beer and you’ll be ready for race day.

Carmine’s Pie House

2677 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL – (904) 387-1400

Satisfy the craving for pastas and pizza (both NY and Chicago) at Carmine’s in Riverside. Carb it up with traditional Italian dinners and specialities that will leave you full and ready to take on any race.

Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery

9735 Gate Parkway North, Jacksonville, FL – (904) 997-1999

This menu has something for every runner. Try the Bourbon-Glazed Salmon with cheddar grits, any of the Ale Dough Pizzas, or even a Bison Prairie Burger. Couple your meal with a local beer or glass of wine to settle any pre-race jitters.

Picasso’s

10503 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL – (904) 880-0811

Picasso’s is another great Italian option for satisfying, pre-race dinners. Pasta is homemade and pizzas are made right before your eyes. Plentiful daily specials provide lots of variety with unique twists on traditional classics.

Enjoy and happy running!