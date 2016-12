http://www.joescrabshack.com, 904-249-6160, #6 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32250

A truly unique and fun place to celebrate birthdays, graduations, end of the work week, etc. Those who haven’t been here before are in for a few surprises. And, this is one of the best times of year to go. They are known for their wild caught crab, yet they have amazing deals. For example: $1 Oysters throughout December, $2 Tuesdays, and “All You Can Eat Shrimp” on Wednesdays.