Kellee Gowens, Mr. Chubby’s Wings

2349 Village Square Parkway, Unit 101

Fleming Island , FL 32003

Phone: (904) 272-9464

Email: info@mrchubbyswings.com

Website: mrchubbyswings.com

Hours

11am-12am

What is the name of your restaurant?

Mr. Chubby’s Wings

What type of food do you serve?

Delicious Pub Food

What side of town are you located?

Fleming Island

What is unique about your restaurant?

Everyone is a regular here. It is somewhere to come in and feel like you know everyone because you do know everyone!

How many people visit your restaurant on a daily basis?

A lot! Between 15 and 30.

Do you have Happy Hour?

Yes 4-7 Everyday and Thursday are 4-9

What is your busiest day or night?

Friday nights.

Do you allow pets?

Yes on the back patio.

What’s your best-selling dish?

Chubby Style wings.

Do you serve any local liquors or brews?

Both.

What compliments do you hear most often from your customers?

“Thank you for taking such good care of us!”

What is your funniest customer story?

Thank god I dont have an embarrassing one yet but the drunk customers are the funniest.

What does your staff enjoy about working here?

Laid back atmosphere and a great enviroment to work in.

What do you want people to know most about your business?

It is a great place to come to when you want to get off work and relax!