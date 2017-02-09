Loly Mahns, Lillians Sports Bar & Grill

Lillians Sports Bar & Grill-Owner Loly Mahns

5393 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville , FL 32210

Phone: (904) 388-4220

Website: www.lillianssportsgrill.com

Hours

11AM-12PM

What is the name of your restaurant?

Lillian’s Sports Bar & Grill

What type of food do you serve?

American style grill

What is unique about your restaurant?

I would say the people that you get to know here. They all come from different backgrounds but everyone gets along so well. You are always going to meet someone when you are here and that makes people want to come back.

How many people visit your restaurant on a daily basis?

200.

What kind of weekly specials do you offer?

Wednesday is Bingo night!

What is your busiest day or night?

Without being football season right now it would have to be friday which is family night.

What’s your best-selling dish?

Ahi Tuna served with home made sauce and next would be our home made pot roast.

What do you want people to know most about your business?

That we are an independent family owned local restaurant. I have been in the industry 30 years and I know good food. We opened our doors in 2003. We have tossed around the idea of opening another location.