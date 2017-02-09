Pamela Amenta , Lillians Sports Bar & Grill

Lillians Sports Bar & Grill-Pamela Amenta

5393 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville , FL 32210

Phone: (904) 388-4220

Website: lillianssportsgrill.com

Hours

11am-12am

What is the name of your restaurant?

Lillian’s Sports Bar and Grill

What side of town are you located?

Just north on NAS Jacksonville.

What is unique about your restaurant?

I would say the atmosphere. Kinda like Cheers, only on steroids.

Do you have Happy Hour?

Everyday from 11-7pm. Thursday is happy hour all day.

What kind of weekly specials do you offer?

Tuesdays we do $.55. wings. I can eat betweem 7 -15 wings.

Do you allow pets?

We do on the front porch.

Do you serve any local liquors or brews?

We have Bold city and Intuition.

Do any Jax celebs dine in?

Tim Deegan came in here a year ago.

What do you want people to know most about your business?

I like to let people know everything is home made. We make everything from scratch.