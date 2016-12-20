www.metrodiner.com, (813) 498-2618

Their eight locations in the Jacksonville area are located in San Marco, Ortega, Southside, Orange Park, Mandarin, Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra, and St. Augustine. Last Saturday, The Metro Diner lived up to every bit of the hype. It’s no wonder why it was rated the best breakfast place virtually every year since 2006. The fried chicken and waffles were nothing short of delicious and made for a phenomenal breakfast. However, their meatloaf is highly praised and next on the list to try.