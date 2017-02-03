Yenlis Navarro , Margaritas Fleming Island

3535 US-17 STE #8,

Building 11, Apt. 104

Fleming Island , FL 32003

Phone: (904) 375-9395

Email: laurenmcpherson2@yahoo.com

Website: flemingisland@margaritasrealmexicanfood.com

Hours

11am-11pm

What is the name of your restaurant?

Margaritas Fleming Island

What type of food do you serve?

Authentic Mexican

What side of town are you located?

Fleming Island

What is unique about your restaurant?

We serve real authentic Mexican food at affordable prices. We have the best happy hour around as well.

How many people visit your restaurant on a daily basis?

60

Do you have Happy Hour?

3-6pm everyday

What kind of weekly specials do you offer?

We have a new chef’s special every day.

What is your busiest day or night?

Friday & Sunday

What’s your best-selling dish?

Fajitas and carne asada

Do you serve any local liquors or brews?

We serve both.

What compliments do you hear most often from your customers?

My accent! I am from Italy.

Do you have music or any kind of events?

I love music but there is no music here

Do any Jax celebs dine in?

Not yet!

What does your staff enjoy about working here?

The friendships.

What do you want people to know most about your business?

The quality of the food is really really good. The food is so fresh.