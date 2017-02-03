Yenlis Navarro , Margaritas Fleming Island
3535 US-17 STE #8,
Building 11, Apt. 104
Fleming Island , FL 32003
Phone: (904) 375-9395
Email: laurenmcpherson2@yahoo.com
Website: flemingisland@margaritasrealmexicanfood.com
Hours
11am-11pm
What is the name of your restaurant?
Margaritas Fleming Island
What type of food do you serve?
Authentic Mexican
What side of town are you located?
Fleming Island
What is unique about your restaurant?
We serve real authentic Mexican food at affordable prices. We have the best happy hour around as well.
How many people visit your restaurant on a daily basis?
60
Do you have Happy Hour?
3-6pm everyday
What kind of weekly specials do you offer?
We have a new chef’s special every day.
What is your busiest day or night?
Friday & Sunday
What’s your best-selling dish?
Fajitas and carne asada
Do you serve any local liquors or brews?
We serve both.
What compliments do you hear most often from your customers?
My accent! I am from Italy.
Do you have music or any kind of events?
I love music but there is no music here
Do any Jax celebs dine in?
Not yet!
What does your staff enjoy about working here?
The friendships.
What do you want people to know most about your business?
The quality of the food is really really good. The food is so fresh.