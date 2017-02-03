Mobile Munchies: Professor Panini

In college and in law school, I was fortunate to have many great, inspirational professors. However, not a single one of them ever made me something to eat. Then one day, I was fortunate enough to visit the Professor Panini food truck, and they gave me a pop quiz of flavor that took me to school. If you thought choosing a major was tough on you, just wait until you take a look at their menu and try to decide on what you want for lunch.

The first thing you’ll notice with their menu is that everything on it has an emphasis on fresh. These guys aren’t looking to put out mediocre grilled sandwiches in an attempt to make a quick buck; they’re here to offer up some of the hottest and freshest panini concoctions Jacksonville has ever seen. Personally, I was a bit torn on the day I visited as I was trying to eat something a little lighter but also wanted something packed with flavor. Should I go with their “Veggie Panini” with spinach, tomato, pesto, peppers, Swiss, avocado, and onions, or the “Heisenberg’s Ham & Cheese” with ham, cheese, and tomato? In the end, I settled on their “Silicon Valley” with turkey, bacon, tomato, pesto, avocado, American, & cheddar.

From the outside, the Silicon Valley is almost unassuming and could pass for just about any other panini you might have seen. But after the first bite, you quickly realize it is anything but ordinary. The turkey is moist and thicker than any simple cold cut, while the creaminess of the avocado combines elegantly with the pesto to unleash a flavor bomb in your mouth. Not to be forgotten, the bacon’s crispness reminds you that this panini has some hidden surprises in it for you. All in all, I couldn’t have been happier with my selection despite the fact I needed a nap after finishing it off.

If the paninis aren’t enough for you, Professor Panini also offers up some impressive sides. The bagged chips are nice if you’re just looking for that, but they also offer up crinkle-cut fries tossed in Cajun spice, grilled asparagus tossed in olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and parmesan, and, my eventual selection, homemade mac & cheese with a sprinkling of parmesan on top. There’s just something about a homemade mac & cheese that always draws me in, so I was helpless to resist it. This one features chunky macaroni noodles in a sauce that is definitely more cheesy than creamy, so if you love cheese, this is for you.

So if you want to become teacher’s pet, go find the mobile classroom of Professor Panini and get schooled in deliciousness.

Professor Panini fb

Professor Panini twitter

Professor Panini Instagram

Professor Panini website

Phone: 772-224-0893

Email: Professorpaninifoodtruck@gmail.com