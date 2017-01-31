When it comes to trying out new foodie finds to flex my forking skills, I am certainly no chicken. So when it came to reviewing Another Broken Egg Café in Tapestry Park my feathers were not ruffled in the least.

Parking is plentiful, but be sure to get to Another Broken Egg early or closer to their closing time around 2 pm as this noshery gets so packed the wait time can be up to 2 hours. Yes, the menu (and adult libations) are that unique.

This casual brunch eatery has a bright and cheerful atmosphere with the staff equally as vibrant. The menu is a creative array of omelettes, specialty benedicts such as the Crabcakes Cavallo, distinctive pancakes like the Banana Foster stack and other yolky yummies. Burgers, sandwiches like the turkey, brie and pesto and signature salads also round out the breakfast and brunch ensemble.

Each of the items sampled during our visit were tasty and all had a slightly different twist. And housemade sauces and fresh fruits made each course difficult to simply sample.

Overall the service was friendly and menu-knowledgeable, the environment was energetic, the price points were good for the product and quantity of items and on the whole each element was extremely worthy of Two Thumbs Up.

Just keep this in mind, don’t fly the coop if there is a slight wait to get in. Hang out and have a cup of Joe or a Lady Marmalade Mimosa as the plates here are worth the wait. More importantly if you take the time to indulge in Another Broken Egg’s food, you won’t spend your morning feeling peckish!

The Facts

What: Another Broken Egg Cafe

When: Tuesday Afternoon

Where: 4828 Deer Lake Dr. West, Suite C11

Price: $8.00 to $16.00

Contact: (904) 516-4757

Buzz worthy Notes:

ABE has some great signature adult beverages as well! In the bar you will find a large glass container where bell peppers are infusing to produce some truly spirited spirits! ABE uses this vodka to make their signature ABE Famous Infused Bloody Mary. On the drink menu are many other creative libations such as the Lady Marmalade Mimosa which is topped with St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur and a dollop of orange marmalade. Sangria’s, Margarita’s and RumChata’s also grace the drink menu here.

Quote: Server Ashley said, “Hands down we have the best breakfast in Jax!”

Menu Sampler:

Appetizer: Baked Brie Delight – raisins, pecans and perfectly diced apple sautéed in a Grand Marnier butter sauced and served over warm brie. Comes with French bread for only $10.49.

Side: City Grits – Southern grits made with roasted garlic, onions and smoked Gouda cheese, smothered with bacon, green onion and tomatoes for only $3.99.

Entrée: Flight of Pancakes – three large pancakes; Banana Foster stuffed with bananas, pecans and drizzled with caramel, a mixed berry pancake and a blueberry and goat cheese pancake served with two eggs and bacon all for$12.99.

Dessert: Biscuit Beignets – straight out of the fryer these Southern style doughy bites are dusted with powdered sugar and served with housemade marmalade for only $4.99.