HOBNOB Launches Gallery and Event Space

Space doubles as a private event venue and Stellers Gallery annex

January 26, 2017 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Ellen and Alan Cottrill, co-owners of HOBNOB, yesterday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the Jax Chamber to celebrate the launch of the new HOBNOB Gallery and Event Space, located at Unity Plaza (220 Riverside Avenue).

The 2,000-square-foot space now serves as a venue for private dining and events, as well as an annex for Stellers Gallery in San Marco. Ellen Cottrill will work with Scott Riley, owner of Stellers Gallery, and Missy Hager, Director of Stellers Gallery, to curate and present a rotating selection of art. Jacksonville-based artists will also be invited to present exhibits in the gallery throughout the year, in conjunction with events happening in Unity Plaza.

The HOBNOB Gallery and Event Space has hosted more than 30 events since the restaurant took over management of the space in November 2016, including an alumni reception for the University of Pennsylvania and a New Year’s Eve party. According to Ellen Cottrill, the new space complements HOBNOB’s commitment to uniting visual and culinary art as a foundation for memorable experiences.

“We intentionally chose the description ‘Food and Social Exchange’ for HOBNOB, because our restaurant is all about sharing the joy of a delicious meal and the exchange of different ideas in a vibrant, social setting,” said Cottrill. “The opening of the HOBNOB Gallery and Event Space allows us to take that vision one step further. We look forward to sharing this reimagined space with the community.”

The HOBNOB Gallery and Event Space can accommodate up to 60 guests for a seated event, and up to 110 guests for a standing reception or meeting. Rental fees start at $225 for three hours, and increase to a minimum of $525 for events with food and beverage service. HOBNOB will be the sole food and beverage provider for the space.

More information about the HOBNOB Gallery and Event Space’s rental policies can be found at HOBNOBwithUs.com/gallery-and-event-space.

