IHOP Offers Free Pancakes on March 7

PANCAKES WITH PURPOSE

IHOP Offers Free Pancakes from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. on March 7 for 12th Annual National Pancake Day to benefit local children’s hospitals

Jacksonville, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2017) – On Tuesday, March 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. IHOP guests can receive a free short stack of the brand’s world-famous, freshly made buttermilk pancakes at restaurants coast to coast. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds going to their area’s children’s hospital. Locally, all donations will benefit the pediatric programs at UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since launching in 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has become a pop-culture phenomenon with millions of guests and communities helping IHOP and its franchisees raise $24 million to-date for youth health and wellness organizations. All of the money raised on IHOP National Pancake Day stays local and directly helps children in need.

Now through March 7, guests visiting any IHOP restaurant in the U.S. can help reach an ambitious $3.5 million goal by purchasing a “Miracle Balloon” to publicly pledge support or donate on check. Select IHOP restaurants will be offering a discount coupon that can be used on a future visit with the purchase of a special balloon icon.

Stop in to these local IHOP restaurants and support CMN Hospitals Jax:

7940 103 rd Street Jacksonville, Fla 32210

315 Blanding Blvd. Jacksonville, Fla 32073

9010 Atlantic Blvd. Jacksonville, Fla 32211

3322 US 90 West Lake City, Fla. 32055

2560 State Road 16 St. Augustine, Fla 32092

1825 East/West Parkway Fleming Island, Fla 32003

1350 South Walnut Street Starke, Fla 32091

1160 Boone Ave. Kingsland, Ga 31548

5031 New Jesup Hwy Brunswick, Ga 31520

For more information on IHOP National Pancake Day, or to learn more about CMN Hospitals and make an online donation, visit www.IHOPPancakeDay.com.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS – JACKSONVILLE

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is dedicated to improving the health and welfare of all children by raising funds and awareness for Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the pediatric programs at UF Health Jacksonville. A founding principle of CMN Hospitals is that all funds raised in a community stay in that community. Therefore, all donations made in Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia are used to purchase medical equipment, child life activities and educational resources for both local pediatric programs. Learn more at www.CMNJax.com

ABOUT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations — including all those made on IHOP National Pancake Day — stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, CMN Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at www.CMNHospitals.org.