Matthew’s Cooking School 2017 Schedule

Cooking School at Matthew’s Restaurant in San Marco allows guests to learn the secrets of the trade in hands-on cooking classes held in a private dining room with Pastry Chef Rebecca Reed, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute. Chef/Owner Matthew Medure of M Hospitality Restaurant and Catering Group and Chef Alex Yim of Matthew’s Restaurant will each teach an intimate class of eight in the kitchen as part of the 2017 cooking class schedule.

Guests enjoy a light brunch, endless Mimosas, hands on experience, take home recipes, and culinary tools of the trade to-go with each class. Guests also enjoy the fruits of their labor with the day’s menu.

February 25 – 10 am to noon

Truffles and Macarons with a chocolate and wine pairing, $125 per person

March 25 – 11 am to 1 pm

Cooking with Scallops in the kitchen with Chef Alex Yim, $150

limited to eight students

April 29 – 10 am to noon

Custards with Pastry Chef Rebecca Reed, $100

Guests receive their very own blow torch

May 13 – 10 am to noon

Mother’s Day High Tea with Pastry Chef Rebecca Reed, $125

June 10 – 10 am to noon

Summer Cooking Camp for Kids – Cupcakes and Cake Pops with Pastry Chef Rebecca Reed, $70

for kids ages eight and up

September 23 – 10 am to 1 pm

Classic Old School Cooking School in the kitchen with Chef Matthew Medure, $150

limited to eight students

November 18 – 10 am to noon

Macaroon & Macaron with Pastry Chef Rebecca Reed, $100

December 16 – 10 am to noon

Holiday Cookies with Pastry Chef Rebecca Reed, $100

For reservations, please email:cookingschool@mhospitaliltyfl. com or call 904.396.1213.

Matthew’s Restaurant is located at 2137 Hendricks Ave. Jacksonville, FL, 32207.