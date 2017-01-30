Students Tackle Hunger – SOUPer Bowl II

The 2016 First Annual SOUPer Bowl exceeded their goal of $10,000 and raised over $23,000 to benefit hungry children in St. Johns County.

Tickets are on Sale Now for the Second Annual SOUPer Bowl

Blessings in a Backpack will hold its Second Annual SOUPer Bowl on Feb. 2, 2017 at Nease High School from 6-8 p.m. The fundraising event, benefitting the child hunger-focused nonprofit, invites guests to sample gourmet soups from participating local restaurants. Over 25 spectacular restaurants, including the Ice Plant, M Shack, The Floridian, Publix Cooking School and Sawgrass Marriott, will serve up a delectable variety of soups for sampling. An unlimited tasting ticket is $25 and proceeds go to help fund meals for a child in need. Attendees also receive a custom-made ceramic bowl crafted by students from Bartram Trail High School, St. Johns Technical High School, Valley Ridge Academy, Palencia Elementary, Webster Elementary and Nease High School. All profits will be donated to the First Coast Blessings in a Backpack organization.

Hand-made bowls crafted by students at Bartram Trail High School, St. Johns Technical High School, Valley Ridge Academy, Palencia Elementary, Webster Elementary and Nease High School will be given to event attendees.

Blessings in a Backpack is a unique program that provides food to over 600 low-income children in St. Johns county who are at risk of going hungry over the weekends. While these children receive free and reduced price meals from school on weekdays, they have no reliable source of nutrition over the weekends. Blessings in a Backpack provides over 145,236 meals a year to disadvantaged students across the county. Healthy snacks and easy-to-cook meals are packed and delivered to select St. Johns County schools and given to these students to take home.

Studies have shown that consistent nutrition can help avert certain pitfalls of childhood hunger, like weaker immune systems, impaired neural development and lower academic achievement. The Blessings in a Backpack program truly gives these students the chance to succeed.

Several St. Johns County schools are involved in packing food for this cause. At Nease, a student-led program meets weekly to assemble food packages for Webster Elementary in St. Augustine. As the number of children in need increases in schools across the county, finding additional resources for supporting the program becomes essential. Blessings in a Backpack estimates that it costs $100 to provide one student meals for the school year. Nease, in conjunction with Valley Ridge Academy and St. Johns Technical High School, debuted the SOUPer Bowl event in 2016 and raised over $23,000, which was enough to provide a weekend meal to 230 local children for one year. Generous sponsorships and participation from Sysco, Publix, Trasca, Costa Brava, Medure and Catch 27 created a special evening filled with aromatic soups, delicious breads and unforgettable ambience.The hope this year is to be able to expand the benefits to more children in need in St. Johns County.

Tickets and donation options can be found at at studentstacklehunger.org. The 2017 SOUPer Bowl event can also be found on Facebook, on Twitter at @SOUPerBowlSJC and on Instagram at sjc_souper_bowl.