Nutrition & Then Some: Whole Systems Approach

Health Editor Angie Green interviewed pediatric physician Dr. Aylin Ozdemir, president of Pediatric Associates of Jacksonville. Also known as “Dr. O”, the Harvard graduate shared her approach to treating and preventing illness in children.

BUZZ: What inspired you to go into medicine?

Dr. O: Since I was five years of age I always wanted to be a doctor. I was so interested in how the tiny teeny pill had the impact to heal. How is that little pink thing making you feel all better, I remember thinking.

BUZZ: I understand you practice integrated medicine, which is also referred to as holistic medicine. What lead you to this approach?

Dr. O: My own personal experience lead me to see that conventional medicine didn’t have all the answers. We have way more options in our tool box than just the tiny pill.

BUZZ: How would you explain your approach to parents who’s children have nagging illnesses or allergies?

Dr. O: Integrative medicine looks at the whole picture. Look at the environment, ethnicity, emotional state, genetics, stress, toxics, traumas, nutrition, and then balancing all that really brings so much healing and prevention.

BUZZ: You have been treating children for more than 25 years. Why did you chose this age group?

Dr. O: The impact is so huge when you can actually do preventative medicine with this age. It can actually prepare them for enormous amount of quality of life.

