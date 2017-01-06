With almost a year long swimsuit season locals in Jacksonville often ask themselves the question, ‘What is a great place to get a health conscious bite?’. Well Fresh Jax, located just off of I295 and Baymeadows, can assist with those concerned about the extended slender Jacksonville season. With an all plant-based and gluten free housemade rotating menu, this cool café of blended juices, quinoa Bliss Bowls and healthy sandwiches takes the guilt out of eating great. With the Fresh Jax Yoga Studio next d oor owner Jason and Hillary McDonald have a great business model for those looking for not only healthy food, but a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, visit FreshJax.com.