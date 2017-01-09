Nutritious Lunch & Drink

Kairos

Kairos is a casual eatery and juice bar on Beach Boulevard focused on healthy eating. All items on the menu are 100% natural, organic, hormone and chemical free and unprocessed. The main food items are creative wraps, juices, bountiful burritos, sandwiches and granola bowls.

Whole Foods Market Buffet

Ravenous eaters can enjoy one mouth-watering and healthy spread everyday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Whole Foods Market buffet. Vegan, Vegetarian and Non-GMO entrees, soups and salad options are in abundance with a buffet fit for a very fit king.