Running Out of Excuses

Julie Stackhouse is a local running expert and BUZZ health blogger. She owns and operates Stackhouse Fitness where she coaches clients to live healthy lifestyles.

The holiday festivities are over, and, ready or not, we have turned over a new page in the calendar. Let’s talk about that a little bit!

If you committed to specific New Year’s resolutions as so many people do to be a healthier, faster, fitter, more productive or just a better version of you, here’s the number one way to accomplish all your goals: start running! You are probably already aware of many of the health benefits of running but allow me to recap just a few for you:

Heart Healthy – Running helps to prevent disease – from heart disease to breast cancer to improving conditions concerning diabetes, building bone density to preventing osteoporosis. It also boosts your immune system. Caloric Burn – Cardiovascular exercise is the best way to torch those additional calories you may have packed in over the holidays. No activity burns more calories per hour of activity than running (except cross country skiing and that won’t be happening here any time soon). Competition and Camaraderie – perhaps my favorite part. Jacksonville is a tremendous running community. Every night of the week there are social runs available in some area of the city and nearly every weekend there is a race opportunity.

Below is a list of upcoming races in the Jacksonville area in the next few weeks to keep you accountable, motivated and give you some goals to shoot for as a means of monitoring your progress:

Wolfson Children’s Challenge 30k (5k options) – Jan. 28 Winter Beaches Run (5 mile, 10 mile) – Jan. 28 Fight for Air Climb – Feb. 4 Pirates on the Run 5k – Feb. 4 Donna Marathon Weekend (5k, 10k, 13.1, 26.2) – Feb. 12

For additional race information and registration: www.1stplacesports.com.