Looking for eclectic eats without the eclectic expansion to your waistline? Well bring your New Year’s resolutions and body to Seasons 52 Fresh Grill located in the Town Center Mall. This place of perfect bites touts a myriad of creative, healthy food options with rotating seasonal menus, rustic cooking techniques (like brick oven roasting) and caloric counts on the menu items. Price points range from $8 to $20 on average. Additionally, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. you can enjoy small plates and organic craft cocktails during the Sunset at Seasons Happy Hour.

For more information, visit Seasons52.com