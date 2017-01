February BUZZ issue theme is “Grab a Bite.” So how do Jacksonville residents eat nutritiously and stay out and about? Hear their responses below.

“How do you try to eat healthy around town?”

“I stopped ‘fast food’, and don’t order deserts. I also eat healthy at home, so going out is a celebration!” -Kathryn Thomas

“I seek out places with clean, Gluten-Free, & non-GMO/hormone dishes, and minimize processed food.” -Krystina Nelson