Adding a Daily Plank To Your Workout Routine

Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

A well-excecuted plank, added to your daily workout or fitness routine is a surefire way to condition the core and work on hamstrings and glutes.

Planks strengthen both abs and back muscles, and help improve balance and posture. These are benefits that can lead to improvements in other fitness endeavors, including running, lifting, yoga, barre, cycling and swimming.

While planks come in a variety of styles, each geared to work different muscle group, proper form is key. For basic planks, remember to keep your supporting hands in line with your shoulders, your feet about hip-width apart, your navel pulled in to the spine and your hips and glutes low. Keeping your body parallel to the ground, inhale through your nose and out through your mouth, until your plank is complete.