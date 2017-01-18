Challenge Yourself

Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

A great way to stay consistent with any New Year’s health resolutions is to embark on a fitness challenge. Recruit friends, co-workers or social media followers for accountability, or prove your discipline and go it alone.

Join a step challenge – Using your activity tracker or health app, aim for 10,000 steps a day or more.

Streak – Commit to running at least one mile every day. Bonus points for more, but see how long you can keep the streak alive!

Plank it out – Work your core by holding a plank on a daily basis. Vary the difficulty of the move with high planks, low planks and side planks.

Squat til you drop – Start with 20 squats on a given day and build from there. Mix it up with different stances to strengthen different areas of your legs and glutes.

Focus on completing one week, then one month, and finally, see if you can extend your challenge to last the whole year.