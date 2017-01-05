Heart Healthy Workouts

Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

One of the main goals of a consistent workout regime is building heart health. For those looking to improve their overall fitness but who are unable to withstand higher intensity or impact workouts, there are plenty of alternative options to help stay fit and healthy.

Cobalt Moon Center –

217 1st Street, Neptune Beach

The art of Tai Chi is an ancient discipline renowned for its healing movements and postures. People of all fitness levels can benefit from the ten week programs, learning the slow, flowing stances, and finding balance, calmness, relaxation and improved circulation. At its fullest expression, Tai Chi is also considered a form of self-defense.

Mindful Motion Yoga –

3546 St Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL

Mindful Motion Yoga offers several gentle options focused on mindfulness, restoration and building strength. Founder Terri Morrison believes “yoga can support all aspects of life”, and features gentle flow, restorative and yin yoga (including chair yoga) for those seeking a less intense practice, based on flexibility, balance and stability.

Silver Sneakers –

several locations in the Jacksonville area

The Silver Sneakers program is designed to help people get back into or continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle, with a focus on lower intensity and heart health. From light weights and small movements for low-intensity strength building, all the way short endurance workouts, Silver Sneakers is offered in both local gym settings, or can be customized for neighborhoods and communities for a closer-to-home feel.

Brooks Family YMCA

10423 Centurion Parkway North, Jacksonville

Pools provide the prefect venue for low-impact, heart-friendly workouts. From swimming laps to aquatic aerobics in a group setting, water workouts are perfect for burning calories and strengthening muscles without pushing the limits. The Brooks Family YMCA, and other area YMCAs, offer a complement of aqua instruction geared to all needs.