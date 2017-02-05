Mommy & Me Workouts

Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

The months after the arrival of a baby are filled with joy and wonder. It’s also easy for moms to feel isolated and overwhelmed, as they seek to find the new balance between childcare and self-care. Jacksonville offers several programs that give moms the chance to ease back into a healthy lifestyle, while still engaging with their little ones.

Bay & Bee

13475 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL

With a studio located in an eco-friendly, Montessori inspired shop, classes like Sway & Play and Mom-ilates get moms and kids moving. Co-founder Zuzia Soldenhoff-Thorpe is proud to offer several classes geared to promoting fitness for caretakers and children.

Jax Stroller Strength

locations vary

Teamwork is the name of the game here. Led by trainers with a passion for fitness, moms push their physical limits at local parks with sessions that include strength training, core work and running. Kids play alongside or join in the workout fun.

Arch Pilates

3491 Pall Mall Road, Suite 102, Jacksonville, FL

Building on traditional techniques, Arch Pilates provides several classes, modified for pre- and post-natal women, as well as moms with children, up to age four. The classroom community focuses on posture and strengthening, while keeping the little ones engaged with age-appropriate activities.

Soluna Yoga + Spa

4154 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL

Studio owner and instructor, Dori Thomsen is proud that Soluna Yoga + Spa’s Mommy & Me class allows “a way to connect to the tribe of mothers… Your village is created here, long lasting friendships are made, and memories to last a lifetime with your child.”