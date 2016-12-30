New Year; New You

Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

Ringing in a new year is also time for making resolutions, especially in health and fitness. We frantically purchase gym memberships and activewear, purge our pantries of junk food and vow to work out every day. Maybe even twice.

While our enthusiasm is well-intended, sometimes we set our sights a little too high, and then get overwhelmed when life gets in the way and we aren’t able to keep up.

The secret to maintaining healthy, long-term changes is sustainability. Start with reasonable goals like committing to working out three days a week, signing up and training for a 5K, or cleaning up a few parts of your regular diet. A daily walk or bike ride and cutting back on soda or sugar can make a drastic difference in overall health over time, and are simple things to incorporate into a lifestyle.

Progress isn’t a straight line. Keep an eye on the big picture, celebrate the victories and enjoy the journey.

Happy New Year!